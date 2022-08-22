Mount Dora goes big for lifelong resident’s 100th birthday

No matter the age, a birthday celebration should feel special. Mount Dora made sure one of its residents felt the love on her 100th birthday.

Joyce Conliffe turned 100 over the weekend, and she was treated to a carriage ride around town.

"I have not ever thought of reaching 100, and then being with my family tonight, this is wonderful," Conliffe told FOX 35.

On Saturday, Conliffe was greeted outside the Lakeside Inn with a carriage by Olde Mount Dora Carriage Company. To complete the experience, she wore a crown and sash as she was chauffeured around town.

"I have another crown that says 99 and still going," she said.

Conliffe has lived in Mount Dora her whole life. Going to school, attending the First Baptist Church, and raising her family all in a town she loves. While she has a lot of fond memories in Mount Dora one of things most important to Conliffe is her family and faith.

"I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the Lord taking care of me and keeping me on my feet, keeping me going," she said.

One of her other favorite things that helps keep her going?

"I love cookies and milk," she said. "That’s what keeps me going."