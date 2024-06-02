Motorcyclist killed following crash at Ocala intersection, police say

article

A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after being struck by a car in Ocala, police said.

Around 1:37 a.m., an Audi car was traveling westbound on Southwest SR 200, attempting to turn left onto Southwest 17th St, when a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Southwest SR 200 entered the intersection.

The motorcyclist was hit when the Audi driver attempted to turn at the intersection, police said. The front of the motorcycle struck the right front corner of the Audi.

The 18-year-old motorcyclist from Dunnellon was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police said speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.