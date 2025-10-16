Motorcycle gang member put man in chokehold after bar joke, deputies say

The Brief A bar fight involving an alleged Mongols affiliate left a man unconscious in Deltona. The altercation follows months of heightened gang tensions and prior violent clashes. Authorities warn motorcycle gangs that future violence will be met with force.



A night of drinking at a Volusia County bar turned violent after a man was choked unconscious in an altercation involving alleged motorcycle gang members, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Clemens was arrested on battery charges after deputies say he placed another man in a chokehold during a fight at the Deltona pub.

What we know:

A confrontation at the Bulldog Pub in Deltona, Volusia County, escalated into violence after an off-color joke was made to a man allegedly affiliated with the Mongols motorcycle gang, investigators said.

Timothy Clemens, identified by authorities as connected to the "Keeping It Real" group—an offshoot of the Mongols—was arrested for allegedly placing another man in a chokehold, causing him to lose consciousness.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Body camera footage later captured Clemens admitting to deputies that he had been involved in a fight at the bar. He was booked on battery charges and released on $5,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the exact nature of the joke that triggered the fight or whether the alleged victim intends to press additional charges.

The backstory:

The Mongols and Warlocks are reportedly motorcycle gangs that have been involved in ongoing tensions in Volusia County, according to the sheriff's office.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Earlier in the year, their rivalry culminated in a large brawl involving knives, bats, pipes, and batons, leaving two people shot.

That fight led to "Operation Mongolian Beef," a multi-agency operation resulting in 31 arrests aimed at cracking down on motorcycle gang violence.