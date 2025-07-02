Dozens arrested in Florida gang crackdown tied to alleged Bike Week shooting

The Brief An alleged shooting at a gas station in March during Bike Week has led to sweeping arrests. "Operation Mongolian Beef" targeted gangs known as the Mongols and the Warlocks. The investigation is still active, and more charges expected.



Nearly four months after a violent brawl between rival biker gangs erupted into gunfire outside a gas station during Bike Week, authorities have arrested 28 people in a sweeping multi-agency operation dubbed "Operation Mongolian Beef."

What we know:

Authorities have arrested 28 individuals linked to a violent biker gang shootout that occurred March 8 outside a gas station in New Smyrna Beach during Bike Week.

The confrontation involved the Mongols and Warlocks motorcycle gangs and left two people shot. Law enforcement agencies launched "Operation Mongolian Beef" in response, executing over a dozen search warrants across several states. Charges include aggravated rioting, a second-degree felony.

What we don't know:

Three suspects remain at large, and investigators have not yet revealed their identities. Officials have also not released detailed information about the weapons used, the conditions of the two people who were shot, or whether any bystanders were injured. The full scope of potential additional charges is also unclear as authorities continue to comb through surveillance footage and other evidence.

What they're saying:

The escalation on March 8 reportedly began when Warlocks were spotted at the gas station and Mongols arrived within 13 minutes, suggesting a coordinated retaliation.

"Bullets were flying… innocent people were there, children — a busy, busy, busy day," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The incident and subsequent investigation spotlight growing concerns about gang violence during Bike Week, which draws tens of thousands to Florida each year.

"If you come here, and you show your [expletive], we’re going to show ours," Chitwood added.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza called the public nature of the shootout especially troubling.

"Can you imagine what it would be like to be filling your car up with gas or taking your grandkids by the hand and walking them into a gas station and all of a sudden fighting and gunfire erupts?" Larizza said.

The backstory:

The March brawl was not an isolated incident. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that three of the suspects tied to the New Smyrna Beach shooting were also linked to a 2023 shooting in Titusville, indicating a longer history of gang violence in the region.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming as they continue reviewing evidence and surveillance footage.

Dig deeper:

The wide-ranging operation involved the execution of 14 search warrants across multiple jurisdictions, including the Mongols’ clubhouse in Edgewater and residences in Volusia, Brevard, Polk, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties, as well as a home in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Agencies involved in the crackdown include the FBI field offices in Jacksonville, Tampa, Miami, Richmond, Newark, Columbia, and Charlotte; the U.S. Marshals; Homeland Security Investigations; the FBI Safe Streets Task Force; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida; and more than a dozen sheriff’s offices and police departments across Florida, including Daytona Beach, Orlando, and Palm Bay.

The arrests stem from a March 8 shootout outside a gas station in New Smyrna Beach that unfolded in broad daylight and sent bystanders scrambling for safety. Officials say the confrontation involved rival gang members and has since led to Twenty-eight people have been charged with aggravated rioting, a second-degree felony under Florida law punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Those arrested include:

Among those charged are:

Tyler Maxamillian Araya

Max Martin Bastuardo

Gary Robert Bedsaul (arrest pending)

John Paul Bertrand

Christopher Allen Boyd

Peri John Butler

Pablo Jorge Cardoza Baptista

Jarrad Bryce Cawley

Francis G. Gomez

Daniel Hernandez

Sean Jeffery Hoholik

Trevor Frank Kopp (arrest pending)

Kevin Koul

Matthew David Limperatos

Daniel William Macumber

Robert Brandon Maness

Shawn Anthony Marshall

Steve Patino-Rangel

Justin Ballard Perry

Chadwick Lee Price

Michael Angel Rodriguez

Mario Silvestri (arrest pending)

Spencer Ryan Skipworth

Timothy Adam Stephens

Joseph Harry James Summerhill

Anthony Christopher Trimboli

Jacob Rolando Velez

Clinton Neal Walker (previously arrested and charged in the case)

Douglas Ray White

Kash Williams

Gaige Alexander Wilson

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains active. Three additional suspects remain at large, with active warrants issued for their arrests, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.