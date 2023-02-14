Investigation reopened into death of Florida cadet, deemed suicide

The Daytona Beach Police Department has reopened a death investigation case that had been deemed a suicide after a family brought forward evidence.

Alexander Bello-Ortiz was found shot in the head at his home in Daytona Beach in September 2020. The Daytona Beach Police Department had closed the case, as his death was deemed a suicide. The police department confirms they have recently reopened the case after the Ortiz family brought forward evidence.

"We started coming up with overwhelming evidence that pointed to something completely different from the narrative that was put out there," — Lourdes Ortiz

"We started coming up with overwhelming evidence that pointed to something completely different from the narrative that was put out there," said Alexander's mother, Lourdes Ortiz.

The Ortiz family hired a private investigator when they couldn't believe Alexander would kill himself. When the case was originally closed, they were able to obtain police-worn body camera footage that the family shared with FOX 35 News which made his family question the investigation.

The Ortiz family also hired an audio forensic expert to analyze the home security video where Alexander was found dead. According to a lawsuit filed by the family, the audio reveals a struggle between Alexander and someone else before the shot was fired. No one has been charged in this case.

"The only thing I’m asking is for a full, transparent investigation to the truth come out which will lead to criminal proceedings," said Lourdes Ortiz.

Alexander was an Embry-Riddle student and a cadet with the Air Force ROTC. Lourdes hopes that her son would be proud of her, a mother on a mission to find the truth.

"I promised him," said Lourdes Ortiz. "If it’s the last breath I have. I’m going to fight for you because you were my life, you still are, and I’m going to fight for you."

The Daytona Beach Police Department did not comment on the case other than to say the case was reopened after the family brought forth evidence.