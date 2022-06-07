Mother, two children found dead in car in Melbourne died in apparent murder-suicide, police say

article

A mother and her two young children that were found dead inside a car in Melbourne earlier this year died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked outside the Manatee Cove Apartments on Madelyn Way the night of March 20 and found the three dead inside.

The medical examiner's office performed an autopsy which revealed that the mother, identified as Andrea Langhorst, died by suicide due to narcotics intoxication, officers announced Tuesday in a news release. Her twin children, identified as Olivia and Adam Dryer, both aged three, died by homicide as a result of narcotics intoxication, police said.

STORY: 10-year-old Florida girl charged with murder after fatally shooting woman fighting her mom

"At this time there are no indications that anyone else was involved in this incident," a spokesperson for the police department said in a statement.

Investigators said it appeared the family had been living out of their vehicle for some time along Florida's eastern coast.