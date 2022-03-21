Three people found dead inside vehicle in Melbourne, police say

Melbourne Police Officers are investigating after three people were found dead inside a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Manatee Cove Apartments, 746 Madelyn Way, shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the complex's parking lot.

Detectives are working to determine the cause of death for each of the victims, and to notify relatives.

Stay with FOX 35 News for updates on this developing story.