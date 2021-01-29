Mother of student slammed to ground by deputy 'terrified, angry'

The mother of a Liberty High School student who was slammed to the ground by an Osceola County school resource officer (SRO) is outraged over what happened.

Attorney Benjamin Crump is now representing the family.

"Terrified, angry, upset, just distraught about the whole thing," Jamesha Bracy said after her 16-year-old daughter, Taylor, was involved in an altercation with the deputy.

She said her daughter now has blurred vision, headaches and now needs a psychologist for anxiety. This comes after a video shows the deputy slamming Taylor to the ground at the school, then handcuffing her.

Bracy said authorities didn't tell her what happened until she arrived at the school.

Investigators said school resource officer Ethan Fournier was in the process of trying to stop the student from fighting with someone else when the incident occurred, saying she wasn’t complying with lawful commands.

However, Bracy’s mother disagrees, saying her daughter went to a school official for help after she heard she was going to get jumped. She later saw the other student.

Bracy said, "They had a verbal altercation, they never actually fought. Never put their hands on each other before the officer came and slammed my daughter to the ground."

She said Taylor was knocked unconscious.

"She’s not doing well -- headaches, blurry vision, memory loss. She’s terrified about the whole incident that happened. She’s traumatized."

"They don’t feel safe letting her go back to the school because the person who was supposed to protect her, was the person who brutalized her and knocked her unconscious," Crump said.

Crump wants the deputy fired and charged with assault.

"If this officer doesn’t know how to de-escalate a situation with children, other than to slam them and knock them unconscious, then we need to get rid of all the SROs in the school," Crump added.

He is concerned about Taylor’s injuries after having a concussion.

"Our plan is just to get her checked out and make sure she’s good health-wise, get her treatment she needs and go forward but she won’t go back to liberty high."

