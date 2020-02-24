More than half-a-dozen women come forward after accused rapist's arrest

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a man accused of the sexual battery and kidnapping of a woman at an Ormond Beach restaurant last week may be tied to other cases, investigators say.

Jason Minton, 43, is a registered sex offender. He is accused of taking a woman from the River Grille Restaurant last Wednesday, without her consent, before allegedly sexually assaulting her inside his truck at another location. Minton turned himself into authorities on Friday.

Since the announcement of Minton’s charges last week, the Sheriff's Office says more than half-a-dozen women have contacted the agency to report similar incidents involving him over the past several years.

Detectives on Monday announced the addition of one felony battery charge in a separate case. Similarly to the other case, the victim in the second case said Minton approached her at a business plaza in DeLand, gave her his business card and offered her an interview for a job at a tree service. She later contacted him, and he picked her up in the company truck, drove her to a bar in Orange City, and ordered her multiple drinks, the victim told deputies. The victim said she left with Minton, and he drove her to a wooded lot in Orange City, made a series of unwanted advances, and offered her cash in exchange for sex. The victim said she was able to deflect Minton’s advances, and he dropped her off in DeLand.

Sheriff’s detectives are in the process of reaching out to the other women for interviews. Any other potential victims are encouraged to contact law enforcement.

“I want to thank each of those brave women for coming forward, and I also want them to know we’re going to give their cases the attention they deserve,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. “Ormond Beach police did a great job getting Jason Minton off the street, and our deputies and detectives are going to be working hard doing everything they can to make sure every potential victim is heard.”

Please contact Volusia Sheriff’s Detective Justin Martir at jmartir@vcso.us or 386-316-5020 if you have a case to report.

Minton was booked on his new charge on Monday at the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains in custody with no bond allowed. The battery charge is a felony due to Minton’s prior battery conviction.

This story was written out of Lake Mary, Florida.