Ormond Beach man suspected of drugging woman, raping her expected in court

The man accused of dragging a woman to a car and sexually battering her is expected to appear before a judge on Saturday.

Ormond Beach police officers say Jason Nicholas Minton, 43, is a registered sex offender. He is accused of taking a woman from the River Grille Restaurant, at 950 North U.S. Highway 1, without her consent, before allegedly sexually assaulting her inside his truck at another location.

Police were contacted by the victim who told officers that the two had arranged what she thought was a job interview over lunch, during which time alcohol was consumed.

Police say surveillance video from the River Grille Restaurant appears to show Minton dragging the woman through the parking lot to his truck. After the alleged sexual battery, they say the suspect returned the victim back to the River Grille and left her inside her vehicle. She was later discovered by family members.

The victim was treated for this incident and has been working fully with law enforcement to assist in the investigation. According to the Ormond Beach Police Department, Minton turned himself into authorities early Friday evening.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says Minton has been on his agency’s radar since 2015.

“When you read the allegations in the arrest warrant from the Ormond Beach job, they are identical to what occurred in 2015,” Chitwood said. “Somehow he got off with a simple battery plea.”

It doesn’t end there.

“We see him in 2018, we make a car stop -- he’s speeding, he’s drunk, in the front seat of the car there’s an incapacitated female. She didn’t want to do anything,” Chitwood explained.

Just this week, the sheriff says another woman came forward claiming Minton accosted her during a so-called job interview. That investigation is ongoing.

“Watching that video and reading how Ormond Beach did a phenomenal job, I would be stunned if beats this. In my opinion, this is a life felony,” Chitwood said.

Deputies believe there could be more victims.