More than 82 percent of Florida's ballots were cast early or by mail

article

Nearly 9.2 million Floridians voted by mail or at early voting sites, making up more than 82 percent of the ballots cast in Tuesday’s elections, according to numbers posted on the state Division of Elections website.

As of Friday morning, 4,855,487 vote-by-mail ballots had been tallied. Also, 4,332,221 people cast ballots at early voting sites.

In all, the state website said more than 11.125 million ballots were cast by Florida’s 14.44 million registered voters.