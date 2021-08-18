More preseason high school football games canceled in Brevard, Orange counties

article

Astronaut High School on Wednesday announced the cancellation of its preseason football game against St. Lucie West Centennial.

The game was to have been played this coming Friday at Astronaut High.

The War Eagles had one single case of coronavirus within their program. That case, along with contact tracing, meant that 17 people were not available for this Friday night's game.

Astronaut Athletic Director Cheryl Shivel said she feels awful for her kids.

It is the second Brevard County high school game to be canceled. It comes a day after Satellite High School announced the cancellation of its game against Viera. The Viera Hawks will now travel to Orlando on Friday to play Olympia High School.

Lake Buena Vista High School, a brand new school in Orange County, was set to play its first-ever football game against Kissimmee's Gateway High School, but that was canceled because of COVID issues in the Gateway program.

The Pine Ridge and Foundation Academy game is also off, so Foundation is just holding a scrimmage.

Last week, it was announced that the Edgewater High School football team had to cancel its game with Seminole High School because of reports of exposure to COVID-19.

"Everyone thinks that COVID is done but it is not. We have to be more careful this year than we were last year," said Seminole High School Athletic Director Lakisya Killingsworth.

Seminole High was quickly able to maneuver and pick up a game with fellow football powerhouse Orlando Jones High.

Also in Orange County, West Oaks Academy Varsity Football tweeted on Wednesday that they are searching for an opponent for this Friday following a cancellation but it was unclear if the cancellation was due to COVID-19.

