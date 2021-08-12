Seminole to face Jones after COVID concerns leads to cancellation of Edgewater football game

Another high school is forced to cancel games after a COVID-19 scare after Edgewater High School reports possible COVID-19 cases on the team.

Orange County Public Schools says the move to cancel practice and their preseason game with Seminole High School next week was out of an abundance of caution. Seminole High wasn’t expecting to have their first game canceled already.

"But you know work with great challenges comes great adversity and rewards," said Seminole High School Athletic Director Lakisya Killingsworth. "Everyone thinks that COVID is done but it is not. We have to be more careful this year than we were last year."

The defending Class 8A State Champs say they are doing what they can to keep payers safe and on the field. Killingsworth says the team encourages masking, gives every player their own water bottle, and limits the time spent in close contact drills. They also try to break up practice into position groups to prevent close contact among players.

"I think now with things opening back up it’s easy to kind of fall into everything being normal again but to realize this is still a real possibility. Something that can affect you and your family," said Head Football Coach Eric Lodge.

Seminole High was quickly able to maneuver and pick up a game with fellow football powerhouse Orlando Jones High. The two had tried to schedule a game for this season but it, unfortunately, fell through.

"I can only imagine the excitement the joy and everything that’s going on right now because they definitely wanted that match up so I know they’re super excited and just pump it up," said Killingsworth.

Edgewater hasn’t canceled their first game of the regular season which is still set to be played against Bishop Moore on Aug. 27.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Seminole will be going to Jones for their preseason match.

