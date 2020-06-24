More Orlando firefighters test positive for COVID-19

More Orlando firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, and some of the cases are following the trend of the coronavirus skewing younger.

One of Orange County's youngest firefighters is now in the hospital receiving treatment. That firefighter is just 22 years old, having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says he was able to talk with him on Wednesday.

"I had the chance to speak with him earlier," Demings said. "It's not the normal demographic we think about testing positive -- he was healthy, no known illnesses."

The mayor says everyone should take the virus seriously and continue wearing a mask to help stop its spread.

As of Wednesday, a total of 86 Orlando firefighters have tested positive for the virus. Ninety-five percent of the firefighters have been tested. At least four Orlando police officers have also tested positive for the virus.