Orlando Fire Department continues to train, prepare for coronavirus

First responders continue to train and prepare for coming into contact with the coronavirus.

On any given call, Orlando firefighters could be responding to an emergency where someone has flu-like symptoms.

“We’re on the frontlines here,” Chief Benjamin Barksdale said. “So, it’s important that we make sure our people are protected so that we can continue to provide service during these times.”

Once an EMT determines that personal protective equipment must be worn, they can continue to treat and administer aid without putting themselves at risk.

But once that work is done, the job of disinfecting their gear and trucks becomes the next priority so that other firefighters do not become exposed, which could force some or all of the department to be quarantined.

The chief said three firefighters are currently in isolation following some international travel about a week ago.

The department uses an Aeroclave to make their workspace safe.

“It emits a light peroxide that kills the germs,” District Chief Chris Spurlin said. “It’s actually less hazardous than Lysol spray.”

The mist works its way through the unit disinfecting surfaces and equipment.

Once it is aired out, the vehicle Is ready for use again.

The entire process only takes about 20 minutes.

“Any type of call… flu-like symptoms, MRSA, SARS, TB, it deals with many types of high-risk pathogens that we come in contact with,” Spurlin said.

At a cost of about $10,000, the fire department currently has one Aeroclave, but has ordered a second one.

Officials said this device is not for public use and wants to remind the public that their department does not provide testing kits for the coronavirus, adding that anyone concerned about their symptoms should contact their healthcare provider unless it is an emergency.