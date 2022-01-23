Monday marks 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday will mark 16 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse.
Kesse was 24 years old when she disappeared from her Orlando condo in 2006 without a trace.
The family claims investigators have received new leads over the years, but nothing has been found.
The Kesse family has a GoFundMe page to aid in the search of their beloved daughter.
