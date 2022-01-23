Monday marks 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared

article

Monday will mark 16 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse.

Kesse was 24 years old when she disappeared from her Orlando condo in 2006 without a trace.

The family claims investigators have received new leads over the years, but nothing has been found.

The Kesse family has a GoFundMe page to aid in the search of their beloved daughter.

