Mom speaks out after daughter charged in accidental shooting that left teen dead

A mother is heartbroken as her 16-year-old daughter faces manslaughter charges after she is accused of accidentally shooting another friend.

"This is a tremendous accident. I didn't want this to happen, and my daughter didn't want this to happen," the mother told FOX 35 News in an exclusive interview on Monday, insisting that the gun involved did not belong to her daughter.

The mother stated that the gun should never have been brought into their home and that the teenagers should never have been playing with it. Now, she says, two families are left grieving.

The 16-year-old girl, whose identity is being withheld due to her age, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old David Acker. The girl's family says the incident has shattered their lives.

"I lost him as an individual. I lost my daughter because she's now incarcerated," the mother said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Acker brought the gun to the home on Easton Street. The sheriff's office reports that Acker, the 16-year-old girl, and another friend were playing with the gun, pointing it at each other, when it accidentally discharged.

"I called out for my daughter. David came into my room bleeding," the mother recalled.

She says she had warned Acker not to bring the gun into her home, adding, "I was specific. She knew. Her girlfriend knew. And David knew. Unfortunately, this happened, and I'm hurt."

Last week, FOX 35 spoke with Acker's family, who said they are seeking justice and are unsure how he obtained the gun.

The mother of the charged teen describes the shooting as a tragic accident that serves as a painful lesson for all parents.

"All parents should be attentive to our children. What are they doing? Where are they getting these guns from?" she urged.

The teen had a court hearing on Monday morning, with another scheduled later this month.