Orange County teen arrested after shooting boyfriend while group played with gun: Deputies

A teenager was arrested in the shooting death of an Orange County teen after he was shot while they were playing with a gun inside a home, deputies said.

David Anthony Vargas Acker, 16, his girlfriend, and another friend were inside a home on the 1100 block of Easton Street when the shooting happened.

According to deputies, Acker brought the gun to the home and the trio were pointing it at each other and posing with the gun. While they were playing with the gun, Acker's girlfriend pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, shooting him.

Photo of David Anthony Vargas Acker | Credit: Veronica Acker

Acker's girlfriend is facing one charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child and was taken to the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center.

FOX 35 spoke with Acker's family after his death, where they asked for justice in their son's death. He was one of six children and planned to graduate early from high school and work as a contractor alongside his father.