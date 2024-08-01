'Our baby died alone': Orange County family grieving after 16-year-old son was murdered

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is conducting an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of 16-year-old David Anthony Vargas Acker. The victim's family said all they wanted was justice.

"Just feels like a nightmare, and we want to wake up from it," said his mother, Veronica Acker.

The family has been left grieving after the teenager’s death. "I haven't eaten in three days," said father David Vargas, "can't stop crying. I wake up crying, go to sleep crying. They practically had to drag me to my bed yesterday."

David Anthony Vargas Acker [Credit: Veronica Acker]

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on July 30. They said everyone stayed on-scene while emergency crews brought Vargas to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives said they were still early on in their investigation. Vargas' parents, David Vargas and Veronica Acker, recalled the night of the shooting.

"All we know is around one something, a deputy came to our door and asked if I was Veronica Acker. I told her yes, and she told me you've got to come with me now; your son has been shot," Acker said.

Passenger caught on video firing shots from car window that killed 19-year-old in Orange County: deputies

David was the fourth of the couple's six children. His distraught parents said he was the one who kept the family connected. "David was the glue," Acker said, "he was the glue that kept this family together."

David Anthony Vargas Acker [Credit: Veronica Acker]

His family said he planned to graduate early from high school and work as a contractor, alongside his father.

"He was so good with his hands," his father said, "he was a quick learner. He picked up on things so fast."

The family said all they wanted was for those responsible for David’s death to face the law. "I think the most part is that we just want justice for our son," Acker said.

The family is asking anyone with more information about the shooting to please reach out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office or call Crimeinle at 800-423-TIPS (8477).