Mom in coma after being punched while trying to avoid Daytona brawl

A Florida mom is in the hospital fighting for her life after police said that she was punched during a night out in Daytona Beach during a random act of violence.

Police said that a large fight broke out last Saturday just before 3 a.m. on Seabreeze Boulevard. It spilled out onto Grandview Avenue and video caught the incident on camera.

A group is seen in front of Robbie O’Connell’s Pub when the fight broke out. Dozens of people swarmed the area. The fight grew so large that it caused disruptions to traffic after spilling into the street.

At the time of the fight, the mother who got punched was with her family, celebrating the day before her son's wedding. Her group was trying to walk around the fight when she was hit, investigators said.

“Just a random act she had nothing to do with what was going on she was just trying to go back to her hotel room,” said Captain Jennifer Krosschell.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is now asking for the public's help identifying suspects involved in the brawl. They described the suspect as a tall white male in his 30s to 40s. He was reportedly seen getting in a white truck leaving the area.

Captain Krosschell added that "we need a witness to come forward that maybe has that video or has seen that video they can share with us."

The mother who was injured is still in the hospital and is in critical condition. She is said to have brain bleed and severe injuries to her skull.

If you can assist, please contact Detective Troy Belden at 386-671-5246.

