Violent attack over parking spot at Florida Walmart caught on video

Florida police are searching for the suspects they say were involved in a violent attack at a Walmart over a parking spot.

Davie police responded to the Walmart at 4301 S. University Dr. on Tuesday about a fight in the parking lot.

"This fight started out over a parking space but quickly escalated into a brutal beating and strong-arm robbery," police wrote on Facebook.

In the video, a woman is seen holding another woman by her hair on the ground and hitting her. An older man is seen trying to get the attack to stop while others surround the fight.

Suddenly, another woman comes up and kicks the woman who is on the ground. The suspects then take off in what police believe to be a silver Mercedes, possibly a 300 class.

The woman who was being beaten runs at the car but is knocked over as the suspects fled.

If you have any information regarding these suspects, please contact the Davie Police Department 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers 954 493-TIPS (8477).