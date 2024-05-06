Man believed to have exposed himself to Orlando middle schooler arrested

A man accused of exposing himself to an Orlando middle school student late last week has been identified and arrested, according to police.

Students at Howard Middle School remained on alert all day Friday and again on Monday after a naked man allegedly followed a young girl as she walked to school on N. Eola Ave. According to Orlando police, the incident happened on Friday morning between 8:40 and 9 a.m.

The suspect was unclothed and exposing himself while driving a blue sedan, authorities said.

"At first, I didn't believe it. I thought it was a prank," Zyan, a sixth-grader, said. "I think that it's just crazy. He shouldn't do that. He should be locked up."

MORE HEADLINES:

The girl's mother told police the man then tried following her as she ran away.

"Being so close to the middle school and the heart of Thornton Park being right here, that's not something I would ever expect," Sean Rasemont, whose wife used to live in the area, said. "I don't know what I would have done. That would have been crazy to me even at that age."

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit reviewed surveillance video and were able to identify the suspect in this investigation as Gilmer Mauricio Medina. The OPD’s Fugitive Investigative Unit located and apprehended Medina, 34, on Monday.

Zyan and his classmates hope the suspect is caught soon.

"Let the kids be," Zyan said. "Get him locked up!"

Medina is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior-exhibition and exposure of sexual organs, first offense.

Investigators said they are working to determine whether this was an isolated incident or if there may be other potential victims. Call the Orlando Police Department or submit a tip anonymously to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).