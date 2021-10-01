Miya Marcano case: Woman tells of scary encounter with 'Armando,' police say

Officials announced on Saturday that a body believed to be missing Orlando teen Miya Marcano had been found. Miya had not been seen since last Friday.

The remains were found in a wooded area at the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums in Orlando. An autopsy will be performed to positively identify the body to confirm if it's Miya.

As authorities try to piece together the case, new details are emerging about another woman who tells police she had a scary encounter with a maintenance man named "Armando."

The victim says just before midnight on March 17, 2021, a five-pound dumbbell came smashing through her window at the Sabal Club Apartments in Longwood. She told investigators that a maintenance man named "Armando" recently asked her out. Just hours after turning him down, the dumbbell came through her window. She didn’t know his last name and the person responsible was never found.

RELATED: Sheriff: Remains found at Orlando apartment complex believed to be Miya Marcano

Deputies now believe that that man may have been Armando Caballero, 27. He is the same man that Orange County deputies believe used a master key fob to enter Marcano’s room on Friday, Sept. 24, after she rebuffed his advances. It was the last time anyone saw her.

"It’s been hard watching her father and mother her grandparents suffer like this," said close family friend Carol Hylton. "There’s absolutely anger because the main suspect is now gone."

FOX 35 News reached out to the woman who filed the report but has not heard back.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.