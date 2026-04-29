Missing truck driver, last seen in Florida, found dead in Georgia, FBI says

The Brief The body of missing truck driver, Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, has been found in Coastal Georgia, the FBI said. Gonzalez picked up a shipment of vehicles on April 16 at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia that was intended to be delivered to Miami. He was last seen on April 17 at the I-95 South Brevard County Rest Area in Grant-Valkaria, Florida. That same day, his truck was found in Port Wentworth, Georgia, where several vehicles were missing.



A missing truck driver who disappeared under suspicious circumstances has been found dead in Georgia, the FBI said Wednesday.

In a news release, the FBI said the body of Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez has been found in "Coastal Georgia." Officials did not release further details on where his body was found, nor additional information on the circumstances of his disappearance or death.

The backstory:

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez was reported missing nearly two weeks ago after his truck hauler was found in Georgia – and several vehicles, and him, were missing, officials said.

According to the FBI:

On April 16, Gonzalez picked up a shipment of vehicles from the Port of Brunswick in Georgia. Those vehicles were expected to be delivered to Miami, Florida.

On April 17, Gonzalez was last seen during the early morning hours at the I-95 South Brevard County Rest Area in Grant-Valkaria, Florida.

That same day, his truck was found in Port Wentworth, Georgia with several vehicles missing. He was not found. Officials said three of the missing vehicles were found in Florida.

April 29: The FBI announced that Gonzalez's body had been found in Georgia.

What you can do:

Both the FBI Field Offices in Atlanta and Tampa are investigating Gonzalez's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324 (1-800-CALL-FBI). Tips can also be submitted online.