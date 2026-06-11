Child drowns in pool in Seminole County, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A child drowned Wednesday night in a pool at a home in Seminole County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Winston Road in Maitland just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a drowning.
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According to deputies, the child was unresponsive and not breathing when they were pulled from the pool.
The child was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
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No other details about the incident have been released.
The sheriff's office said it is conducting a follow-up investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.