Child drowns in pool in Seminole County, deputies say

The Brief A child died after drowning in a pool at a home in Seminole County, according to deputies. The child was unresponsive when they were pulled from a pool Wednesday night. The child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.



A child drowned Wednesday night in a pool at a home in Seminole County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Winston Road in Maitland just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a drowning.

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According to deputies, the child was unresponsive and not breathing when they were pulled from the pool.

The child was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

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No other details about the incident have been released.

The sheriff's office said it is conducting a follow-up investigation.