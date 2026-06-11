Palm Coast man accused of having sex with 2 underage girls, authorities say

The Brief A 24-year-old Palm Coast man was arrested on multiple charges following an investigation by Volusia Sheriff's Office detectives. Investigators allege he had sexual contact with two victims after meeting one of them weeks earlier in Daytona Beach. Authorities are seeking information about any additional potential victims as the investigation continues.



Volusia County investigators say a Palm Coast man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into allegations that he had sexual contact with two underage victims in Ormond Beach.

Detectives are also asking the public to come forward with information about any additional potential victims as the investigation continues.

What we know:

Volusia Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Nicholas Dean Alo, 24, on Thursday on charges that include two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, two counts of child abuse and violation of probation.

According to investigators, the alleged offenses occurred June 6 at Central Park in Ormond Beach. Detectives said Alo picked up two victims, ages 13 and 15, purchased alcohol for them and later had sexual contact with them in his car.

Car driven by Nicholas Dean Alo, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

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Authorities said one of the victims reported meeting Alo several weeks earlier at a Daytona Beach gathering spot known as the "White Fence" and staying in contact with him through Instagram and Snapchat.

Nicholas Dean Alo

Alo is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail. Investigators said he also faces an additional escape charge after allegedly attempting to flee while being escorted to a patrol car after his arrest.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not publicly released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged encounters or whether more potential victims have been identified.

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Authorities also have not disclosed whether the alleged incidents were reported immediately after they occurred or whether any additional witnesses were present.

Timeline:

According to investigators, the alleged offenses occurred June 6 at Central Park in Ormond Beach.

Detectives said one of the victims had met Alo several weeks earlier at the Daytona Beach location known as the "White Fence" and maintained contact with him through social media.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Alo and booked him into the Volusia County Branch Jail. Authorities said he allegedly attempted to run from detectives while being escorted following his arrest, leading to an additional charge.

The backstory:

Authorities said Alo has a prior criminal history involving similar allegations.

According to investigators, Alo was arrested by the Ormond Beach Police Department in 2020 and later convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation and traveling to seduce a minor in a case involving a 12-year-old victim. Authorities said he served two years in prison following that conviction.

Detectives said Alo was on probation at the time of his latest arrest and now faces a probation violation charge in addition to the new allegations.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about additional potential victims or related incidents is asked to contact Detective L. Johnson at (386) 323-3574.