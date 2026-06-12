16 America 250-inspired desserts, treats, to try at Walt Disney World

Image 1 of 15 ▼

The Brief Disney is releasing 16 new patriotic foods to celebrate America's 250th. The limited-time treats will be available starting June 15.



Walt Disney World is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with a festive selection of red, white, and blue-tiful desserts at its theme parks.

From cupcakes and beignets to Fourth of July-inspired funnel cakes and waffles, there are 16 patriotic treats – and a couple of drinks – to look out for during the celebration.

For those on the hunt for the Sam Eagle popcorn bucket, Disney confirmed it would be available at Walt Disney World resort. On the Disney Parks Blog, Disney said it was "coming soon." An exact date was not released.

America 250 desserts, drinks at Walt Disney World Resort

Fourth of July Beignets

Cinnamon sugar-dusted beignets with marshmallow sauce and apple pie filling. Credit: Disney Parks Blog.

The cinnamon sugar beignets are filled with apple pie and can be found at Scat Cat’s

Where to find: Club Café and Lounge, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort.

Fourth of July Cake

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

The celebratory dessert consists of a strawberry and lemon mousse and confetti cake covered in a hard chocolate shell.

Where to find: Contempo Café, Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Strawberry Shortcake Cupcake

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

Enjoy a vanilla sponge strawberry filling and white chocolate pinwheel stamped with a chocolate Mickey logo.

Where to find: BoardWalk Deli, Disney’s Boardwalk.

Mickey Cupcake

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

Besides plenty of red, white, and blue sprinkles, the cupcake also has classic Mickey ears!

Where to find: Beach Club Marketplace, Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

Mickey Cinnamon Roll

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

The iconic oversized bakery favorite gets a patriotic makeover for the celebration.

Where to find: Available at Carousel Coffee (BoardWalk), Le Petit Café (Riviera), Contempo Café (Contemporary), and The Mara (Animal Kingdom Lodge).

Red, White, and Blue Cake pop

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

A rich, decadent blueberry and vanilla swirl cheesecake pops coated in a festive shell.

Where to find: Available at most major Disney Resort food courts, including Gasparilla Island Grill (Grand Floridian), Roaring Fork (Wilderness Lodge), and Landscape of Flavors (Art of Animation).

S’morin’ Across America Milk Shake

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

S’mores milk shake, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and Soarin’ hang glider.

Where to find: Sunshine Seasons, EPCOT

Sam Eagle Star-Spangled Shortcake

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

Vanilla cake with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, whipped cream, star sprinkles, and a Sam Eagle chocolate coin.

Where to find: Regal Eagle Smokehouse, EPCOT

1776

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

Blue raspberry, Sprite, and strawberry fruit juice-filled pearls (Non-alcoholic)

Where to find: Regal Eagle Smokehouse, EPCOT

Berry Shortcake

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

Shortcake topped with mixed berries, whipped cream, and patriotic sprinkles.

Where to find: Columbia Harbour House, Magic Kingdom Park

Red, White, and Blue Funnel Cake

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

Funnel cake topped with mixed berries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and festive sprinkles.

Where to find: Sleepy Hollow, EPCOT

Red, White, and Blue Waffle

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

Waffle topped with mixed berries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and festive sprinkles.

Where to find: Sleepy Hollow, EPCOT

Red, White, and Blue Slushy

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry and Fanta Cherry layered with whipped cream and topped with popping candies.

Where to find: Sleepy Hollow, EPCOT

Red Velvet Riveter

(Photos: Disney Parks Blog)

Red velvet cake with fudge filling topped with cream cheese icing, ginger streusel, star sprinkles, and a chocolate piece.

Where to find: Rosie’s All-American Café, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

S'mores Marshmallow Wand

Marshmallows dipped in caramel, chocolate, and rolled in crushed graham cracker crumbs.

Where to find: All candy locations throughout the park.

Patriotic Mickey Caramel Apple

Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears, dipped in rich caramel, coated in a bright blue chocolate shell, and topped with festive white star sprinkles.

Where to find: All candy locations throughout the park.

Sam Eagle Popcorn Bucket: Is it available at Walt Disney World?

The Disney Parks Blog said the Sam Eagle popcorn bucket would be available at Walt Disney World, though it's not clear when.

"Coming soon to Walt Disney World Resort," read the Disney Parks Blog. It's available June 30 at the Disneyland Resort in California.

There is a limit of two per person, per transaction, while supplies last, Disney said.

Sam Eagle Popcorn Bucket. Credit: Disney Parks Blog.