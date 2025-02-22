Missing person's remains, sunken car found in Orange County pond: troopers

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says they have discovered a sunken car with human remains. Troopers said they discovered the car off Dean Road in an Orange County retention pond. Officials state that the investigation is associated with an Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) missing person case.



The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says they have discovered a sunken car with a missing person's remains in an Orange County retention pond.

Troopers said they discovered the car on Saturday, Feb. 22, off Dean Road.

Officials state that the investigation is associated with an Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) missing person case. However, it is currently unclear who the person is.

What led to the crash?

What we know:

According to an FHP crash report, a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling on Dean Road when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road and into the pond.

Troopers said a volunteer civilian dive group located the car and the human remains.

What we don't know:

FHP said the time and date of the crash and exactly how it happened are still under investigation.

Troopers stated that the Medical Examiners would soon contact FHP and OCSO with the identity of the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

