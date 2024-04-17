Expand / Collapse search

Missing Florida girl who missed school bus believed to be in St. Augustine area

By Aurielle Eady
Updated  April 17, 2024 6:55am EDT
The mother of Ja’Naiah Jackson reported her daughter missing on Wednesday after she allegedly ran away instead of getting on her school bus at 3:15 p.m. (Photo credit: Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing girl.

The mother of Ja’Naiah Jackson reported her daughter missing on Monday after she allegedly ran away instead of getting on her school bus at 3:15 p.m. 

Police think she may be in the St. Augustine area, though police have not shared why they believe that.

The girl was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white and black shoes. She reportedly has a medical condition that requires medication. 

If you see her, you're asked to call the police at 321-235-5300.