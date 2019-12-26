Missing Florida juvenile last seen in November turns herself in

article

UPDATE:

Kaitlyn has been located after turning herself in, police said.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

The Melbourne Police Department says that juvenile Kaitlyn MacArthur-Meyer is missing.

They said that Kaitlyn was last seen on November 22, 2019 at Eau Gallie High School.

She was reportedly wearing a blue hoodie with blue jeans and white sneakers. She has brown hair and eyes. She is approximately five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Police requested assistance in finding Kaitlyn on Thursday.

Anyone with any information on Kaitlyn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.

