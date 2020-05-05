Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old girl in Key West canceled

article

UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Missing Child Alert for the 8-year-old girl was canceled late Tuesday night.

A Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday night for an 8-year-old girl in Key West.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) identified the girl as Aiyona Miller, who was last seen in the area of the 300 block of White Street in Key West.

Officials say she may be in the company of Akeem Harris.

Investigators say they could be in the Key West and Homestead areas.

The FDLE said in a news release that a gray vehicle may be involved in the incident, but no further information was provided.

Anyone who might have seen the child or man, or might know where they are, are asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or dial 911.