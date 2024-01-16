Minimum wage in Florida goes up again in 2024

The minimum wage in Florida is set to gradually increase to $15 an hour by 2026. Another change is slated for later in 2024.

In 2020, voters in Florida approved Amendment 2, which changed Florida's constitution to allow the state to increase its minimum wage by a dollar each year until 2026.

Currently, the minimum wage in Florida is $12 an hour. On Sept. 30, 2024, the minimum wage in Florida will increase to $13. Here's a look at the annual increases:

Sept. 30, 2021: $10 an hour

Sept. 30, 2022: $11 an hour

Sept. 30, 2023: $12 an hour

Sept. 30, 2024: $13 an hour

Sept. 30, 2025: $14 an hour

Sept. 30, 2026: $15 an hour

In 2027, the minimum wage will be adjusted annually for inflation, as it has been since 2004, according to the Department of State.

