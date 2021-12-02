Menu: What you can order at Guy Fieri's new Chicken Guy! restaurant in Central Florida

article

Welcome to Flavortown!

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri opened his second Chicken Guy! location in Central Florida on Thursday, joining its flagship restaurant that opened at Disney Springs 3 years ago.

The fast-casual chicken sandwich concept, by Fieri and internationally renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, is located at 818 South Orlando Avenue.

What makes this location even more special is that it features the brand’s first drive-thru and stand-alone restaurant.

"I love Central Florida, so I’m stoked to bring our second Chicken Guy! to the area," said Fieri. "As our guests have come to know, our chicken tenders and sandwiches are the real deal, so bring your appetite and find out why they call me the Boss of Sauce!"

Photos show crowds pouring in to be the first to have a taste of the Food Network star's menu.

While Fieri himself is not expected to be at the opening, he could be popping by at some point in the future!

Now, if you love chicken, this is the place for you.

Hungry diners can choose from a variety of combo meals, signature sandwiches and salad bowls. While menus vary by location, the Winter Park restaurant could include:

Sandwiches

The Sauce Boss: LTOP & your choice of any two signature sauces

Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ: Pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles & BBQ kettle chips

The CG Classic: Cheddar, special sauce & LTOP

Big Bite B.L.A.T: Crispy smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado crema, tomatoes & buttermilk ranch

Southwestern: Pepper jack, special sauce, avocado crema, cumin lime mojo, charred corn, roasted peppers, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, & crispy tortilla strips

Salad Bowls

Chopped Chicken Caesar: A blend of crispy romaine & kale, parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing

Mexican Street Corn: Charred corn, slaw, roasted peppers, black beans, tomatoes, red onions, grilled scallions & crispy tortilla strips, served with cumin lime mojo & chipotle ranch sauces

BBQ Chopped Chicken: Crispy romaine, slaw, cheddar, black beans, tomatoes & crispy tortilla strips, served with bourbon brown sugar BBQ & buttermilk ranch sauces



There are also sides such as fried pickle chips, Chicken Guy fries and Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese to accompany your meal.

The restaurant also offers 22 house-made dipping sauces created by Chef Guy to enjoy with your meal, including Curry Mayo, Garlic Parmesan, Wasabi Honey, Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ, and Chipotle Ranch.

If you like something sweet to end your meal with, you can try one of Fieri's ‘Flavortown Shakes’ in Triple Double Mint, Vanilla, Strawberry, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Chocolate, and Oreo.

The restaurant will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"As always, I’m delighted to be working alongside my friend Guy Fieri on another Chicken Guy! launch," Planet Hollywood founder and chairman Robert Earl said. "We want to make our brand more accessible for our devoted local consumer base and opening a second location in a single market with a drive-thru does just that."

Guests can eat in the restaurant’s dining room, drive-thru or pick up curbside at specially reserved parking spaces via the Chicken Guy! mobile app or online at chickenguy.com/order-online.

