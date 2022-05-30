Memorial Day 2022: Remembrance events happening around the Orlando area

article

On this Memorial Day, the country is reflecting and remembering those who gave their lives for our freedom and democracy.

Here are some of the events planned Monday in the Orlando area to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice:

The Airforce Band will hold a free jazz concert at Disney Springs' waterside stage located at 1413 Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista.

A remembrance ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park located at 110 West Seminole Boulevard in Sanford.

In Clermont, the community is invited to gather at the Highlander Building Pavilion located at 330 Third Street for an event honoring our veterans at 10 a.m. Event organizers say there will be a guest speaker, musical tributes, a rifle salute, military displays and much more.