'Melrose Place' cast to reunite at '90s Con' in Florida

article

The cast of one of the most popular and influential shows from the 1990s is set to reunite at a convention in Florida later this year.

90s Con is back, and on September 13, 14, 15, it'll be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. The full celebrity lineup has yet to be announced, but the first batch is out – and it does not disappoint.

A handful of cast members from Melrose Place are set to appear at the three-day convention. Here's a look at who's booked:

Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini)

Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews)

Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds)

Grant Show (Jake Hanson)

Brooke Langton (Samantha Reilly)

All five of these famous faces are scheduled to be at the event all three days, according to the 90s Con website.

Past 90s Con attendees include the cast of Full House, Family Matters, Boy Meets World, Hocus Pocus, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and boyband stars like AJ McLean and Nick Carter. The event has been held in other cities including Tampa and Hartford, Connecticut.

Tickets for 90s Con Florida are on sale now. Day passes range from $40 to $60, or you can snag a weekend pass starting at $125. VIP packages are also available for purchase.