Melbourne woman, 74, and her dog hit, killed while trying to cross road, police say

A Central Florida woman and her dog were both hit and killed by an SUV Saturday while trying to cross a Brevard County road, according to police.

Melbourne police officers said Mary Tuck, 74, was in a motorized wheelchair when she and her dog attempted to cross the northbound lanes of North Wickham Road near Lake Washington Road, and entered the path of an oncoming Kia Niro. The woman was taken to a local hospital by Brevard County Fire Rescue where she died of her injuries. Officers found the dog dead at the scene.

Law enforcement is working to determine if alcohol, drugs or a medical episode played a factor in the crash.

It's unclear whether Tuck was using a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Livingston at (321) 288-8288.