Melbourne shooting: Man arrested for murder after deadly shooting near Eddie Lee Taylor Park, police say

A Palm Bay man was taken into custody following a deadly shooting near a Melbourne park, according to police.

Andrew Guzman, 30, was arrested on a warrant at a family member's home in Palm Bay on Monday, the Melbourne Police Department said in a news release.

He faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Saturday, a large crowd was gathered at the Eddie Lee Taylor Park on Monroe Street to watch youth football games. Another large crowd was also at the park following the funeral of Craig Dewberry, a man who was shot and killed on Sept. 10 at the Tip Top Mini Market.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said shots could be heard at the entrance of the park and the crowd ran off in several different directions.

Officers later discovered two people had been shot. One was taken to a local hospital by car in critical condition. The other victim was found in the parking lot and was taken to a hospital by an ambulance where he later died.

Police identified him as 31-year-old Devon Lakes of Palm Bay.

No other details were immediately released.

