Woman killed, another badly hurt in head-on crash in Brevard County: FHP

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead, and another woman is hurt following a head-on crash in Brevard County Monday night, troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. at State Road 46 and Sweetwater Court.
According to FHP, an 82-year-old Mims woman was driving a Mazda 6 westbound on SR-46 when she made a left turn towards Sweetwater Court and then made a U-turn attempting to travel east on SR-46.
Authorities said she traveled east into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Nissan Rogue.
Both drivers were taken to local hospitals, where the Mims woman was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old Sanford woman who was driving the Nissan is being treated for serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
