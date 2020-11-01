Meet the candidates: U.S. House District 7

article

There are three candidates running for U.S. House District 7 in Florida.

This district covers parts of Orange and Seminole County. The position is currently held by Stephanie Murphy (D) and she is running for reelection. She faces off against Leo Valentín (R), who beat two others in the Republican primary earlier this year, and William Garlington (Independent).

Stephanie Murphy (D) became a congresswoman in 2016 after beating incumbent John Mica (R) in 2016. She was reelected in 2018 and is now running again.

According to her campaign website, Murphy is a former educator, businesswoman, and national security specialist at the Department of Defense. She currently resides in Winter Park with her husband and two young children.

She reportedly strives to hold Congress accountable to the American people, protect the environment, bring down the costs of health care, reform immigration, deepen our strategic partnership with Israel, tackle gun violence in schools, protect seniors and veterans, and strengthen families.

"It’s past time we put people over politics, which is why I’m working with both Democrats and Republicans to fight for jobs, security, and equality. By working together, we can make our communities safer, our families stronger, and our future brighter," she previously said.

Leo Valentín (R) is a Harvard Medical School graduate and physician who has been award several times for his work within the industry. According to his campaign website, he aims to promote local economies, strengthen communities, protect Floridians from an overbearing government, and ensure better opportunities for future generations.

He reportedly wants to fight socialism and government bureaucracy, rebuild our economy with a focus on America first through manufacturing jobs, preserve law and order, defend our founding principles, make the government more efficient, put American interests over partisan ones, establish term limits in Washington, supports the 2nd amendment, and is pro-life.

Tred Cruz has endorsed Valentín, stating "Leo is courageous and principled. A man we can count on to put our families and our values – first."

William Garlington (Independent) is a political science major, businessman, entrepreneur, author, public speaker, educator, former actor, published author of "Its Your Choice of America, and the former co-host of Hispanics Speak Out TV.

According to his campaign website, Garlington wants to ensure every American citizen is free from governmental tyranny, ensure that America's fundamental values are not abridged, and to empower Americans.

"I felt the waste of the federal government in spending other people’s money to create a large debt of trillions of dollars, made me decide to run for Congress, to end the wasteful spreading," he explained. "I know that serving God and Country would be a calling. Thus with all the enormous gridlock that’s been going on for decades, I felt that running for Congress would be a way to right a wrong and Make it Right Again, by giving American people their lost freedom.”

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3rd.

