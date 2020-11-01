Meet the candidates: U.S. House District 15

article

There are two candidates running for U.S. House District 10 in Florida.

This district covers parts of Polk, Hillsborough, and Lake counties. The position is currently held by Ross Spano (R), who was defeated in the Republican primary earlier this year. The election is now between Scott Franklin (R) and Alan Cohn (D), who beat three others in the Democratic primary earlier this year.

Scott Franklin (R) is a businessman who served in the U.S. Navy. According to his campaign website, he spent 14 years on active duty and 12 years in the reserves. He also has owned and operated a small business in Lakeland for the last 20 years. He is currently a Lakeland City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem.

The listed priorities on his website include fueling economic growth, fighting socialism, protecting your rights, standing up for Christian values, and strengthening national security.

He also is involved the following organizations in his community: the Lakeland Economic Development Council, the Lakeland Rotary Club, the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, the Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center, and the Barney Barnett School of Business, and Free Enterprise at Florida Southern College.

Alan Cohn (D) is a former news anchor and has received a George Foster Peabody Award. According to his campaign website, he is a graduate of Hofstra University and a 2011 graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy. He now lives in Tampa with his wife and two children.

He reportedly believes that healthcare is a human right, climate change is an existential threat which requires urgent action, prescription drug costs are out of control, and the COVID-19 pandemic needs to be handled head on.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3rd.

