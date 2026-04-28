Meet Grape: Orphaned bear cub found in Ocala National Forest

The Brief An orphaned bear cub was found wandering alone in the Ocala National Forest last week. It appeared to have an injured leg. Deputies were not able to find a mama bear nearby, so the bear was transported to MCSO's Central Operations and then into custody of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC named the bear cub "Grape." The goal will be to rehab the bear and release it back into the wild.



A young injured black bear cub was found wandering alone in the Ocala National Forest last Saturday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Marion County deputies found the bear cub on Forest Road 90 on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Deputies said it appeared that one of the bear's front legs was hurt.

Deputies searched for the bear's mother, but did not find her. So, they picked up the cub and took her to MCSO's Central Operations. From there, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was alerted and later took custody of the bear cub.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Maron County Sheriff's Office

According to MCSO, the bear has since been nicknamed "Grape." The goal is to get her healed and released back to the wild.

FOX 35 has reached out to the FWC for more information on the bear cub.

How many black bears live in Florida?

According to the FWC, Florida is home to one species of bear – the black bear. According to estimated counts, there are believed to be more than 4,000 black bears living throughout Florida.

Bears are often a part of everyday life in Florida, especially for those who live near bear habitats and forests.

The FWC has a number of tips to remember:

Do not feed bears (it's illegal)

Secure garbage, pet food, birdseed, and other attractants from bears (ie: grills)

Secure livestock with electric fencing

Be aware of your surroundings and keep dogs on a short leash

In 2025, FWC approved and conducted its first bear hunt in more than a decade. More than 160,000 people submitted applications for the bear hunt. A total of 172 were sold – most of them to Florida residents, the FWC said.

During that hunt, a total of 52 bears were harvested statewide, the FWC said.