92-year-old killed in crash with Orlando police officer; state declines to file charges

The Brief Milagros ‘Millie’ Ortiz, 92, died in January 2026 after she was hit by an Orlando Police Officer, who activated his lights for a traffic stop. The Office of the State Attorney for Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit has declined to file formal charges against the officer because it cannot prove that the officer drove with "reckless disregard." Ortiz's family is not happy with that outcome and said it is exploring more legal options. Orlando police opened an internal investigation. Those results have not yet been released.



State Attorney Monique Worrell's Office has declined to file formal charges against an Orlando Police Officer involved in a crash that killed a 92-year-old woman.

The backstory:

On Jan. 18, 2026, Milagros ‘Millie’ Ortiz and a friend were driving back from bingo when they were hit by an Orlando police officer. The crash happened at the intersection of South Semoran Blvd and Hoffner Avenue.

Both Ortiz and her friend were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Ortiz died the next day.

At the time, Orland police did not release many details about the crash, only confirming that it involved a police officer and that accident and traffic homicide investigations were underway.

State Attorney: No evidence of reckless driving

What they're saying:

The State Attorney's Office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit said in a news release on Friday, June 5 , that it was not going to file criminal charges against the officer. FOX 35 is not naming the officer since he is not facing criminal charges.

According to a news release, no charges were ever recommended against the officer. Instead, the State Attorney's Office said it proactively reached out for the investigation.

"We proactively requested the investigation because we believe it is our responsibility — not merely our prerogative — to ensure that the questions of grieving families and a watchful community are answered, and that accountability is never left to institutional inertia. When a member of the public is killed in a collision involving a law enforcement officer, this Office will examine the evidence. Not because we are required to; but because it is the right thing to do," a news release said.

According to the State Attorney's Office, the officer activated his lights and entered the intersection after reportedly seeing a vehicle make an illegal U-Turn. Seconds later, the crash happened.

The State Attorney's Office said the investigation determined that the officer drove at less than 20 mph into the intersection, did not drive recklessly, and that his vehicle's emergency lights may have suffered a "mechanical failure mid-intersection." The report noted there was a "documented history of maintenance issues" on his vehicle.

The SA said it would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer intentionally drove recklessly or with a willful or wanton disregard.

The Orlando Police Department said it supports the State Attorney's decision. It also confirmed that an internal investigation was still underway.

Family questions why officer's vehicle was on the road, despite maintenance issues

The other side:

Ortiz's family have hired an attorney to explore other legal avenues. They disagree with the State Attorney's Office's decision.

Evelyn Alicea, Ortiz's daughter, told FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie that the crash could have been avoided. She also questions want the officer's vehicle, which had a documented history of various issues, was allowed on the road in the first place.



"Why was that car on the road?" asked Alicea. "You never would expect something like this to come from a police officer."



They also want the Orlando Police Department's protocols to be changed.



"There's no reason for you to rush – to beat a red light," said Tatihana Bautista, Ortiz’s great-granddaughter. "Unless there's an emergency… unless you got a phone call that you need to go."

Alicea said there were multiple witnesses to the crash and their reports do not match with the State Attorney's Office's statement.

"My family will not stop fighting for the truth and the justice that my mother deserves," Alicea said.

Remembering Millie Ortiz

Millie Ortiz was remembered as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was full of life.

She loved to dance, shop, and travel. She was funny, and loved to be the life of the party, her family said.

"I miss my mom every single day," said Alicea.

"We had so many plans for this summer," Alicea said. "I mean, it's all been taken away and it's really hard. She was the heart of the family… the rock of the family. My mom deserves justice."