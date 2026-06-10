Flagler County store owner says property has become an 'unwilling safe haven' for sex offenders

The Brief Edward Corcoran, owner of Cody's Corner in Flagler County, says registered sex offenders are illegally listing his store as their home address. The offenders have reportedly been camping on his property, receiving mail, and even meeting with probation officers at the store. While deputies have removed some individuals, Corcoran worries about the safety of children who use a school bus stop right next door.



Right off State Road 11 and County Road 304 in Flagler County sits a quiet general store.

However, recently, Cody's Corner owner Edward Corcoran says his business has become an unwilling safe haven for registered sex offenders.

What they're saying:

Corcoran tells FOX 35 News that offenders are listing his store’s address on their probation paperwork and setting up camp in the woods on his five-acre property. He says he has never allowed these offenders to use his address, adding that the situation has become a major headache as he is even receiving mail on their behalf.

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"They have their probation meetings here," Corcoran said. "The felons... offenders are placed with ankle monitors that ring as soon as they leave this property."

Word is spreading that Cody's Corner is the place to go. The setup seemingly meets the state's requirement for the offenders to get out of jail, despite Corcoran never giving them the right to be there.

"They were camping in the woods without permission," Corcoran explained. "They were violating their probation if they left the property. Probation officers were coming here to meet them and help them with their ankle monitors, so they can’t say they didn’t know they were here."

What Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says

FOX 35 took Corcoran’s concerns to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Joe Barile confirmed that deputies have removed offenders from the property, but noted the sheriff's office does not vet these addresses.

"It is not our responsibility to research if they have permission to be at this house," Barile said. "That is up to the person who is registering to get permission to live there and be there. As far as what probation is doing, that’s a little different... they would have to comment on that."

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Under Florida law, convicted sex offenders must report their exact physical address to local law enforcement within 48 hours of release. Because they are on active probation, they also report to the Florida Department of Corrections.

An expert's two sense

Former Chief Judge of Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit, Belvin Perry Jr., says verifying those addresses should be a joint effort.

"The probation officer is charged with the responsibility of supervising that person’s whereabouts," Perry said. "They should work in conjunction with the sheriff’s office to try to maintain where that person’s residing so they can keep track of them."

The effect on the owner’s business

While Corcoran is worried about the effect on his business, his biggest concern is the children who visit his store and the school bus stop located right next door.

"Every morning, Flagler County school bus comes in and sits in this parking lot," Corcoran said.

The Source: FOX 35 has reached out to the Florida Department of Corrections and the State Attorney's Office to figure out how these addresses were approved in the first place, but we are still waiting to hear back. We also spoke with Edward Corcoran, owner of Cody’s Corner General Store in Flagler County, Joe Barile, Chief Deputy, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Belvin Perry Jr. former Chief Judge of Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit and reviewed Florida State Law: Guidelines regarding sex offender registration and address reporting requirements.



