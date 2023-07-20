Orlando International Airport to start charging higher fee for rideshare services

Rideshare company Uber tells FOX 35 News that it received a letter from Orlando International Airport (MCO) about new, higher passenger pickup fees. The move has made Uber drivers worry they could lose out once the airport raises the pick-up costs.

"It's already high to be quite honest," said rideshare passenger George Mack, who was visiting Orlando from Maryland, "especially from where I live to come here? I got my family and everything so, pretty high.

Uber drivers said if the fees were higher, potential passengers may choose other ways to get a ride from the airport.

"It's possible people prefer calling his family to pick up them or take another thing like the shuttle from the airports to the hotels. They'd prefer that because it's a high price, you know?" said Uber driver David Rodriguez.

The current pickup fee at the airport is currently $5.80. The airport plans to raise it to $6.35 in August and then $7 in October. Uber said it was the highest fee of any airport where they operated.

"It's a 20% increase. This is going to have a negative impact on both Uber drivers and Uber riders because they're going to be paying more and that could have a negative impact on the earnings for drivers," said Uber spokesperson Javi Correoso.

In a letter, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin Thibault said the authority board could change the rate whenever it wished.

MORE HEADLINES:

"This is an issue that was negotiated and resolved when the operating agreement was signed in July of 2017, and we are not renegotiating it," he stated. "These fee increases were already approved by the authority board in September 2022 and there is no reason to bring them back to the board."

Consumer advocate Tom Jelneck said higher costs may leave passengers looking for alternatives.

"Taxi cabs aren't cheap, either. Consumers are just going to have to start making decisions about what's the easiest way to get out of here and get to my hotel or get home."

Airport staff said they were working on a reply to a request from FOX 35 News for comment. We had not received a response before the publication of this article.

Other rideshare companies such as Lyft also have not responded with their takes on the issue. Uber said it is going to start notifying passengers through the app about the higher fees and asking them to pressure the airport, lawmakers, and others to bring them back down.