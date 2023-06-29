Spirit Airlines customer put Orlando police officer in chokehold at airport during chaotic incident: Deputies

article

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly putting an Orlando Police Officer in a chokehold during an incident at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Tuesday.

Edward Hariston, of Ohio, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct.

Deputies said they responded to the Spirit Ticket Counter at the MCO about a large group of people who were becoming aggressive with Spirit staff, an arrest affidavit shows.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies said they saw several large groups of people yelling at the Spirit staff while some were entering the space behind the counter.

One staff member flagged down responding officers because of an aggressive customer, Hariston, who "assaulted" an employee. A woman who was with Hariston was standing behind the Spirit ticket counter on top of the baggage scales yelling at the staff, deputies said.

Hariston was reportedly arguing with an employee when he reached behind the ticket counter, grabbed the computer keyboard and began hitting buttons.

The officer said he grabbed Hariston's arm to prevent him from damaging the property, and in response, Hariston grabbed the officer's arm.

The officer said he pushed Hariston to "create distance" and Hariston then grabbed the officer’s hands, lowered his body, and began pushing the officer backward.

They both fell to the ground and Hariston put one of his arms around the officer's neck in a chokehold and began to squeeze, an arrest affidavit shows. The officer said at one point, he was beginning to lose consciousness.

The officer eventually broke free as other officers arrived at the airport.

Hariston was arrested and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.