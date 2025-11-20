McDonald's Grinch Happy Meal: When, where to get it

The Brief McDonald's is releasing a special holiday meal next month called The Grinch Meal. The limited-time meal is inspired by the famous character and includes a special gift. The meal will be available at participating restaurants starting Dec. 2.



McDonald’s is getting into the holiday spirit with a meal inspired by the mean one, himself: The Grinch.

The fast-food chain has announced its releasing The Grinch Meal at participating restaurants across the U.S. on Dec. 2.

The specialty meal is through a partnership between McDonald’s and Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

"THiS iS MY MEAL AND i DiDN'T PARTNER WiTH McDONALD'S OUT OF THE GOODNESS OF MY HEART," The Grinch wrote i in a handwritten note on crumpled paper from Mt. Crumpit, according to a McDonald's news release.

What does the Grinch Meal include?

The limited-time meal includes your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries and a medium drink.

The Grinch is also being generous and adding a special gift with each meal: a pair of socks. The socks come in four colors—yellow, red, blue and green—and feature a handwritten message from The Grinch.

Where will the Grinch Meal be available?

The Grinch Meal will be available at participating McDonald’s nationwide.

If you want to try it once it’s released, you’ll have to hurry. The meal is only available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Who is The Grinch?

Jim Carrey looking through phone directory in a scene from the film 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

The Grinch is a character that was created by children’s author Dr. Seuss. He’s the main character in the 1957 children’s book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The character was also featured in the 1966 television special "Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

The Grinch is best known for his surly disposition. He’s a grumpy recluse who hates Christmas.

There have been numerous adaptations of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," including the 2000 live-action film starring Jim Carrey.