Math apps helping parents, students with schoolwork at home

A lot of parents are taking on the role of teacher this year. If you're struggling with math, you aren't alone. But now there's an app for that.

Gone are the days of chalkboards and basic calculators. Say hello to math apps. They are popular with kids and now becoming popular with parents as virtual learning has them helping their children with schoolwork at home.

"They seem to pretty common right now as trying to find ways to support students for our families," says Dr. Tammy Dery, math coordinator with the Volusia County Public Schools.

We tested one popular app called Photomath.

"It takes a photo of the problem, it scans it, and then it does give me the solutions," Dery explains.

She determined it works well for certain kinds of math problems, including more straightforward equations.

