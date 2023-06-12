Massive crocodile puts up epic fight while being pulled from Florida swimming pool

Crocodile trappers were called to a home in the Florida Keys recently after a massive 10-foot American crocodile decided to go for a late-night swim in their pool – and put up quite the fight when those trappers tried to pull it out.

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control posted the video on their Instagram page – and later shared it with FOX 35 – showing the power and strength that these crocodiles have.

According to their post, they responded to the home in Plantation Key, Florida around 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Photo: Pesky Critters Wildlife Control

The 90-second video shows the giant alligator twisting and turning inside the pool, splashing water onto the pool deck, as one of the trappers tried to capture it. Moments later, it's on the pool deck with his mouth wide open.

Eventually, the trappers – identified in the post as Todd Hardwick and Jeff Peterla – were able to secure the crocodile alongside a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy, before relocating it somewhere else, they said in their post.

American crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and are considered endangered everywhere else in the U.S., according to the FWC.

Crocodiles typically live in the Caribbean and along Florida's coast in South Florida and the Florida Keys. They can be found in ponds, coves, and creeks, and can occasionally be found inland in freshwater areas, the FWC said.

Those who have a concern about a crocodile, can contact the FWC's hotline, 866-392-4286.

What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?

Alligators and crocodiles both live in Florida, but do you know how to spot the two apart?

According to the FWC, crocodiles are typically a "grayish green" in color, have a narrow tapered snout, and have a fourth tooth on their lower jaw exposed. Whereas, alligators are black in color, have a rounded snout, and their upper teeth exposed when their mouth is closed.

Young crocodiles are light with dark stripes, while young alligators are typically dark with yellow stripes.

Difference between caiman, alligator, and crocodile?

The FWC said caiman look similar to an American crocodile, but have a more rounded snout. They're typically found in freshwater canals and lakes.

Caiman are considered an exotic species in Florida and primarily located in the southeastern part of the state. They are, however, native to Central and South America.

The FWC said caimans would primarily be located in South Florida because they do not like cold temperatures.