Large pieces of foam pile up on Brevard County beaches after Hurricane Milton, spanning miles

Debris from Hurricane Milton is piling up on beaches in Brevard County.

Large pieces of foam have been spotted spanning nearly 80 miles on the Space Coast. The unidentified debris has been spotted from Sebastian Inlet State Park all the way up to Cocoa Beach.

"You’re not expecting massive amounts of just super thick foam, you know, huge pieces, three feet wide. It was very unexpected," said Cyndi Stinson, who helped clean up what she could when the hurricane left Florida.

Stinson picked up debris with her friend Kris Marvin on Thursday. They spent nearly four hours cleaning up only a half-mile stretch of Melbourne Beach.

Marvin says it was, "down as far as the eyes could see."

MORE HURRICANE MILTON COVERAGE:

During the hurricane, several tornadoes touched down across the state.

They destroyed buildings and sent debris everywhere, but people are only reporting foam coming on shore which caught them off guard.

"Debris is wood and shingles and different types of items all mixed together," said Stinson. "This is one item."

Marvin says she’s "really curious to find out" what it could be. The duo isn’t sure where it came from, but they know it doesn’t belong at the beach.

"The dumpsters at the beaches are overflowing," concluded Marvin.

As we start rebuilding and recovery, the next time you’re on the beach, pick up a piece of foam to help clean up the beaches.

FOX 35 did reach out to Brevard County to see where people should put the foam and the best way to get rid of it. We’re still waiting for a response from officials at this time and will update when we hear back.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: