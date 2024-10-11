Woman in labor during Hurricane Milton couldn't find a way to hospital, escorted by Polk County deputies

Stream FOX 35 News

On Thursday, October 10th, as Hurricane Milton was making its way through the state, a young pregnant Polk County woman went into labor.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office received the woman's 911 call. She was unable to find a way to the hospital and ambulances were unable to travel due to the high winds.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded to the residence of Zenia and Javier, the expecting parents.

Deputies helped the two of them into a patrol car and headed to the hospital.

Later in the day, the deputies returned to the hospital and met the baby girl they made sure was delivered safely through the storm, Jade.